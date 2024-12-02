UnifiedPost signs contract for sectoral e-invoicing platform with Assuralia

Assuralia is the umbrella organisation for Belgian insurers and in that capacity defends the interests of its members and monitors trends and innovations. For several years, Assuralia has been looking closely into several e-invoice products. In recent years, the supply of electronic invoicing, under pressure from customer demand, the advance of new technologies and the availability of new portable devices (smartphone and tablet) has grown significantly.

Within that context, in 2014 the Assuralia Productivity Committee established an action plan considering the digitization of documents and procedures within Belgian insurers. One of the projects was realized at the end of 2016: a sector-wide multi-channel portal for the digital transmission and payment of premium advice notes. This portal should serve as an interface for receiving premium advice notes in a standardized electronic format, which are then forwarded to the existing environments (PC Banking, BilltoBox) or to an agreed solution (Secure Email, app).

The board of directors of Assuralia gave their agreement on the proposal of the Productivity Committee to conclude a sectoral agreement with UnifiedPost, which has developed a solution that meets the requirements listed in the tendering. Since late 2016, the Memorandum of Understanding is signed between Assuralia and UnifiedPost.

The platform offers to insurance companies: preferential rates, less need for additional IT-developments (the platform provides a standardized transmission format), accounting reconciliation, an alternative to rising postage costs, lower storage and handling costs and freedom in the choice of e-invoicing.