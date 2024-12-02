UnifiedPost, PaySquare, Paybox to launch invoice payment solution

The solution is made in conjunction with MasterCard for the Belgium market.

One Click Pay eliminates the need to enter reference numbers, invoice amounts and credit accounts. Only the initial email invoice needs to be paid using the debit card and the bank’s card reader.

In subsequent invoices, the same card information is automatically populated and encrypted, allowing the customer to make future payments, without re-entering the details.

Customers can check and approve each e-bill. Invoices are stored in PDF format in an online archive for two years.

The tool is set to provide a solution for companies with a large number of recurring invoices, for example energy, water and telecommunications providers.