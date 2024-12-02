UnifiedPost group completes a EUR 6 million capital raise

The capital increase was finalized on December 29, 2014. As a result, the investors hold a minority shareholding in the group’s Belgian holding company (UPM), with the remainder of the shares held by the group’s management and employees. Prior to the capital increase, UPM acquired all the shares held by the Dutch investment fund Nimbus.

The investment proceeds reinforce the group’s financial structure and will support the continued development and rollout of UnifiedPost’s solutions and services in order to exploit the growth opportunities in the Benelux and Europe.

UnifiedPost group’s offering currently includes document delivery and processing, financial supply chain, e-identity and credit management solutions. The company achieved a turnover of EUR 17 million in 2014.

Founded in 2000, UnifiedPost is a Belgium-based international provider of technology and services that enable the optimisation of business processes. Its offering includes complete document delivery and processing functionalities complemented by payment functionalities, financial supply chain, credit management and secure e-identity solutions. UnifiedPost group currently manages a total of over 80 million documents per year.

PE Group is an independent company specialised in private equity investments and corporate finance advisory services for medium-sized companies.

SmartFin Capital is a long-term-oriented private equity fund that provides replacement capital to private companies in Smart Technologies with a focus on Financial Technologies that display the potential for value creation in market segments throughout Europe.

Founded in 1997, Cytindus is an investment company with a focus on growth companies.