Unifiedpost Group acquires 21 Grams, AKTI, and BanqUP

Via these transactions Unifiedpost Group aims to further develop its one-stop-shop platform and expand its activities from fifteen to twenty European countries. The company follows its ambitions for organic growth, as well as it is pursuing a focused buy-and-build strategy.

21 Grams has its headquarters in Stockholm and business in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, and this acquisition offers Unifiedpost Group the opportunity to expand its activities in these 4 countries. 21 Grams has extensive multi-channel digital and paper invoice delivery capabilities and provides integration with a wide variety of ERP solutions to the whole Nordic region. By joining forces, platform services integrated with ecommerce solutions, automated payments solutions, and delivering parcel optimisation can be brought to the local market.

The acquisition of BanqUP, based in Belgium with activities in Poland, will enable Unifiedpost Group to bring more Open Banking and data analytics capabilities to its +440.000 SME customer base. The access to Open Banking ecosystems will enable analysis of combined banking and document data which can be used for cashflow forecasting and other purposes. Via this, the group will be allowed to cross-sell and up-sell payment and financing solutions.

Unifiedpost Group has agreed to acquire AKTI, a Belgium-based firm, which provides SME’s with commerce and ecommerce solutions, including order management and invoice processing. Unifiedpost Group will bring these services to its customer base to fulfil the demand from its customers to integrate ecommerce solutions with its one-stop-shop platform for SME’s.