Unifiedpost enters Italian and Spanish market

After going public in September 2020 and announcing three acquisitions in December, the company now announces its second wave of acquisitions, being the Spanish company Sistema Efactura and the Italian company Digithera.

With the acquisition of the Italian electronic invoicing platform Digithera, Unifiedpost Group taps into the Italian market. Digithera was founded in 2014 and offers a solution for connecting customers and suppliers to allow a secure and electronic exchange of documents deriving from the supply chain of SMEs.

Sistema Efactura has its headquarters in Spain, which enables Unifiedpost Group to expand to the Spanish market. By offering a digital invoicing ecosystem for businesses and public administrations, the platform of Sistema Efactura should help Unifiedpost to lowers costs, increase efficiency and security with access to payments and financing.

It also helps Spanish SME’s to electronically exchange invoices with public institutions, which is obliged by law since 2015.