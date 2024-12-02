



The proposed all-stock offer values each Banco BPM share at EUR 6.66, positioning the combined entity as Europe’s third-largest lender by market capitalization.











Strategic repositioning

This move highlights UniCredit’s renewed focus on Italy, one of its core markets, amid challenges to expand elsewhere in Europe. Earlier efforts to acquire Germany's Commerzbank met strong political and labour resistance, delaying prospects for a broader European expansion. The bid for BPM aligns with broader trends in the Italian banking sector, where mergers aim to create stronger players capable of competing with market leaders.





Competitive landscape

If successful, the acquisition would make UniCredit Italy's largest bank by market value, surpassing Intesa Sanpaolo. Banco BPM’s stronghold in Italy’s affluent northern regions is seen as a key asset, providing UniCredit with more regional dominance.

Banco BPM has recently played a significant role in Italy’s banking consolidation efforts, including acquiring a 5% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) as part of a government-led divestiture. Analysts view BPM’s involvement in domestic mergers as pivotal for reshaping Italy’s banking landscape.





Market and shareholder implications

Market reactions to the announcement were mixed. Banco BPM shares rose 5.5% in Milan, while UniCredit shares fell nearly 5%. Commerzbank shares also declined over 6% in Frankfurt. Analysts expressed scepticism over the deal's attractiveness for BPM shareholders, citing the limited premium offered.

The bid represents a 0.5% premium to BPM’s recent share price but a 14.6% premium relative to its valuation earlier in November.





Outlook

While UniCredit has reiterated its commitment to holding its existing stake in Commerzbank for now, the company acknowledged that political challenges could obstruct further expansion in Germany. The integration of Banco BPM is expected to solidify UniCredit’s domestic position before it revisits other potential cross-border opportunities.





Political and regulatory challenges

The political landscape in Italy and Germany has been a significant factor in shaping UniCredit’s strategy. In Italy, government officials have historically been wary of concentrated banking power, as seen in their reactions to the proposed merger between Banco BPM and other domestic banks, such as MPS. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini voiced concerns over the increasing concentration of power within the banking sector, potentially affecting regulatory and political support for the deal.

In Germany, UniCredit's acquisition bid for Commerzbank was met with resistance, with political figures and labour unions raising concerns over job cuts and the potential loss of national control over key financial institutions. This backlash has delayed UniCredit’s ability to pursue cross-border mergers, pushing the bank to prioritise deals within Italy.