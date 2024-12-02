UniCredit taps Taulia's technology to develop working capital solutions





According to IBS Intelligence, the partnership is expected to boost UniCredit’s existing supply chain finance (SCF) platform and allow for simplified integration into corporates’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

UniCredit stated that its clients will be enabled to alternate between bank-funded (supply chain finance) and self-funded (dynamic discounting) early payment programmes. Taulia’s platform will allow corporates to build SCF through the provision of working capital stability and supplier transparency.