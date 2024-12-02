UniCredit, SIA to renew card-processing deal

The talks are regarding the outsourcing of certain card processing services in Italy, Austria, and Germany. It also includes the management of ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) terminals in these countries, according to electronicpaymentsinternational.com.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the two companies aim to sign the renewal deal in early 2021, which will be effective until 2036. This move comes soon after the Italy-based lender Nexi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy SIA, at an all-share deal value of EUR 4.56 billion.