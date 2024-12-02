UniCredit provides faster payments to its suppliers

The bank will execute ‘at sight’ payments of invoices, speeding up the payment cycle. The aim is ensure payments are made faster than the standard contractual terms of 60 days.



According to UniCredit, the acceleration of payments will further support businesses in their working capital management.

Furthermore, UniCredit will immediately execute the bank transfers to its suppliers, after having received the electronic invoice from the tax authority platform SDI and having complied with all standard controls.



