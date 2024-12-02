With this collaboration, UniCredit will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure, AI, and data analytics solutions to improve its digital architecture and services across its 13 core markets.











AI-driven banking for UniCredit

Investing in its cloud infrastructure, the bank aims to deliver on its goal of migrating large sections of its application landscape, such as legacy systems across the group, to Google Cloud’s secure platform. Its 13 banks will progressively transition to Google Cloud, gaining a unified foundation, optimised scale, and agility to develop further. This is supported by Google Cloud’s technology, which allows UniCredit to adapt and scale faster for future market expansions or acquisitions.

Additionally, the bank aims to utilise Google Cloud as its new workspace for AI operations, adopting capabilities such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models. UniCredit will use these technologies to improve its offerings and internal efficiencies, creating better customer experiences. This can lead to potential use cases in areas such as investment banking insights, better customer interactions, operational process optimisation, fraud and financial crime detection and prevention, and the development of new AI-driven financial products.

The collaboration also enables UniCredit to explore services from other Google divisions, such as the Google Maps platform, to further improve customer experience and optimise operational processes, furthering the bank’s digitalisation.

With these moves and implementations, UniCredit aims to expand further in Europe, choosing Google for its cloud, AI, and data-driven analytics, which will further optimise the bank’s offerings, operations, and development. Google Cloud offers solutions that align with UniCredit’s cyber posture and needs.

Google Cloud aims to bring more secure AI tech to financial institutions across Europe to enable them to speed development, create efficiencies, and advance digitalisation. By offering new capabilities to UniCredit as the bank seeks to modernise operations, bring new offerings to customers, and ensure it can leverage an optimised platform for growth, Google Cloud is advancing its mission. As part of this agreement, Google Cloud will help deliver digital skills training in IT and business to UniCredit employees across its 13 banks.