The European Central Bank (ECB) has already authorised UniCredit’s EUR 14 billion all-share bid to acquire Banco BPM. The offer is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in Italy’s banking sector.

BPM's challenges with anima acquisition

UniCredit's bid for Banco BPM follows BPM's recent attempt to acquire Anima Holding. However, the European Central Bank's negative stance on the potential application of the 'Danish Compromise' – a favorable capital rule – has made the Anima deal more costly for Banco BPM. Despite this, Banco BPM has announced plans to proceed with the Anima acquisition, citing prior shareholder approval.

The current environment in Italy’s banking sector, marked by high interest rates and the aftermath of the 2008-2012 financial crisis, has led to record profits. UniCredit’s offer is part of a series of recent hostile bids within the Italian banking industry. With the Anima setback, UniCredit has reinforced the strategic rationale behind its bid, noting that the EUR 14 billion offer for Banco BPM includes a minimal premium for BPM's shareholders.

As UniCredit continues to assess the impact of the Danish Compromise on Banco BPM's profitability and capital levels, the bank has the option to withdraw its bid should the deal fail to meet expectations.





Italian banking consolidation

UniCredit’s acquisition bid for Banco BPM is part of a broader trend of consolidation in Italy's banking sector. As the situation unfolds, both banks are navigating regulatory challenges and market conditions, with shareholder interests remaining a central focus.

In recent years, Italy’s banking sector has witnessed a wave of consolidation as financial institutions seek to strengthen their market positions and improve efficiency. One of the most significant deals in this trend was Intesa Sanpaolo’s EUR 4.2 billion acquisition of UBI Banca in 2020, which reshaped the competitive landscape. UniCredit’s bid for Banco BPM follows this pattern, reflecting a broader push toward consolidation amid regulatory pressure for stronger, more resilient banks. Analysts have long speculated about further mergers, with Banco BPM frequently mentioned as a potential target due to its mid-sized market presence and strong retail banking network. The UniCredit-BPM deal, if successful, would create a banking powerhouse better equipped to compete with market leader Intesa Sanpaolo and other European financial giants.