UniCredit Bank welcomes Nexi's SoftPOS solution

SoftPOS is an application developed by Nexi, a company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries, and is now introduced for the business clients of UniCredit Bank. With SoftPOS, users can offer the possibility of card payment to their customers, using their mobile phones as a terminal.

SoftPOS allows business owners, amongst others small merchants, artisans, freelancers – like hairdressers, couriers, or plumbers – to always have a digital payment terminal available through an app on their smartphone. The application enables NFC Android smartphones and tablets to accept contactless payments in any amount: one can even use a PIN code, thanks to the PIN On Glass feature. It means that no additional hardware is needed, while the application complies with security standards.

Thanks to SoftPOS, there is no need for entrepreneurs to rent a physical POS terminal, which also means a cost reduction for them. The application offers statistics and graphs of payment transactions, allowing the users to monitor the evolution of their turnover, while their consumers can make purchases with their own contactless payment instrument like cards, mobile wallets, or wearables by creating a high-level user experience.