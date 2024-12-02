Unibanks completes second stage of migration to TranzAxis

Unibank had previously migrated the processing of its card base from local networks to TranzAxis. To protect itself and its customers from potential security attacks, it had also implemented TranzAxis Fraud Management, which offers Unibank the ability to monitor, detect and prevent fraudulent activity and respond to new fraud schemes.

According to the official press release, Unibank is currently migrating its acquiring network to a new platform and plans to complete the migration of all card and account data.