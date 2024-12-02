Uni-Data partners Avalara for cloud-based sales tax compliance automation

As a result of this partnership, customers who now use Quickbooks on Uni-Datas hosting services are set to be able to use AvaTax, Avalaras cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In November 2013, Avalara has certified the TRAVERSE version 10.5 connector by Open Systems, a supplier of enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and point-of-sale (POS) software and services.