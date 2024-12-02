UNest partners with Wealthtender to launch UNest FinPro

UNest is happy to announce the launch of UNest FinPro, a new programme that offers financial advisors access to a dedicated UNest service team, educational webinars, and bonus deposits for clients who open new UNest accounts. In addition, financial advisors participating in the UNest FinPro programme will be featured in the new FinPro Find-an-Advisor Directory powered by Wealthtender on the UNest website.











Officials from UNest said their focus is on giving parents the confidence and ability to map out a sound financial future for their kids. Through their partnership with Wealthtender, parents can access the platform for rating and reviewing financial advisors. Alongside the gifting and rewards that families appreciate, Wealthtender is also a resource to help save and invest.

The two companies aim to introduce the UNest app to forward-thinking advisors who augment their planning services with digital implementation tools. Over 300 financial advisors in the Wealthtender community will have early access to join the UNest FinPro programme and the opportunity to be featured in the new FinPro Find-an-Advisor Directory on UNest.co.

Weathtender’s representatives said that the next generation of financial advisors embrace technology and digital tools with their clients to accentuate the highly personalised services they deliver in-person and online. They’re eager to help the digitally-savvy advisors in their community serve their clients with the UNest app and attract new clients through the Unest.co website.

Since its market launch in 2020, UNest has helped over 700,000 parents and kids build a lasting financial legacy for their families. With the launch of UNest FinPro, thousands of financial advisors serving millions of parents can choose from advisor-guided portfolios in low-cost Vanguard ETFs to help families fund UTMA custodial accounts, easily managed through the UNest app. In addition, families opening a new UNest account with a UNest FinPro advisor will receive a USD 25 reward deposited in their UNest investment account.





What does UNest do?

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company enabling parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February 2020, UNest has helped families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its app.





More information about Wealthtender

Wealthtender is a digital marketing platform for financial advisors to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched a SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates a find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organisation, or industry association.