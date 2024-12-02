Uncapped secures GBP 200 million debt financing

Uncapped offers a straightforward and dependable source of capital, ranging from GBP 10,000 to GBP 10 million, catering to online businesses seeking expansion. The application process is streamlined, with decisions made in a swift manner and without requiring personal guarantees or equity loss. This financing model grants founders accessible and cost-effective working capital during critical growth phases. It particularly benefits businesses facing working capital needs, such as bridging seasonal shortfalls, investing in growth opportunities, or addressing unforeseen expenses.

Having funded numerous other companies across various sectors, including ecommerce, direct-to-consumer (DTC), fashion, software as a service (SaaS), gaming, and app development, Uncapped's services are available in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Poland.

In the company press release, officials from Uncapped expressed their excitement about securing the GBP 200 million debt facility, emphasising its potential to expand their reach and empower more digital businesses with non-dilutive working capital. They also talked about their goals to fuel the success of new and innovative businesses by providing them with tailored funding options that align with their unique needs.

Representatives from Fortress highlighted Uncapped's ability to unlock funding opportunities for digital businesses. They also talked about the alignment between Uncapped's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and Fortress's mission, and they expressed excitement about supporting Uncapped's vision during a pivotal economic period.

More information about the two companies

Uncapped is a fintech company that redefines funding for digital businesses, utilising advanced technology, data analytics, and flexible funding solutions to provide entrepreneurs with transparent and rapid access to capital, all without compromising control and ownership of their businesses.

In August 2022, LianLian Global partnered with Uncapped in an effort to bring flexible ecommerce finance options to UK and US-based merchants. The partnership between the two entities allowed US and UK-registered ecommerce companies to secure financing from USD 100,000 to USD 10 million without equity, interest or personal guarantees in less than 48 hours. Companies could use the funds to grow their businesses by acquiring new customers, hiring more staff members, and securing more inventory.

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a diversified global investment manager. According to the company press release, as of June 30, 2023, the company manages USD 44.7 billion in assets on behalf of approximately 1,900 institutional clients and private investors across a spectrum of investment strategies, including credit and real estate, private equity, and permanent capital.