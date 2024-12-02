Ultroneo to target foreign markets, following GetYourBill success in Italy

Since January 2019, the Italian government has mandated the use of electronic invoicing for all business-to-business transactions, even for small amounts. The invoice must be produced as an XML file and respect the specifications of the national format. It is then sent to the central platform of the Tax Authority (called SDI), which validates the invoice and forwards it to the final recipient. The Italian e-invoicing system is based upon the European Directive 2014/55/EU which organises the electronic invoicing across the whole European Union, initially with a focus on public procurement.

GetYourBill is a solution for the issuing of e-invoices and e-receipts, instantly, directly at the shop, in mobility or for ecommerce. It works as a gateway, which is connected on one side to the merchant (through his cash register, his payment terminal or his webshop) and on the other side to the SDI platform of the Tax Authority, through various certified intermediaries. In addition, GetYourBill is also connected to several certified databases from which it retrieves in real time information necessary to ensure that the invoices can be created rapidly and correctly. GetYourBill is integrated with the most common checkout devices : cash register, payment terminal or webshop platforms.

Ultroneo, the provider of GetYourBill, manages over 10 million documents annually, and counts more than 10.000 active merchants across Italy and 500.000 different invoices have received at least one invoice issued through GetYourBill, according to the official press release. Recently, the company has announced plans to expands its solution to other markets.