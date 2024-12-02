UK's Rezolve partners ACI Worldwide

This will see Rezolve’s technology integrated into the ACI Omni-Commerce solution, a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with the flexibility to support the in-store, online and mobile needs of consumers.

The technology integration will also include ACI Secure eCommerce, a holistic platform that combines a payments gateway, real-time fraud prevention capabilities and business intelligence tools. With ACI Secure eCommerce, Rezolve will have a single platform to onboard customers in new geographies and address future payments evolution and challenges.

With Rezolve, merchants can lead consumers directly to special offers by using mobile technology including geofencing, notifications on smartphones, Bluetooth beacons, or with watermarked advertisements.