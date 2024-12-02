UK's PPS to power Suits Me

Launched in 2015, Suits Me is an alternative to traditional high street banks for customers looking for hassle-free banking, such as those arriving in the UK for seasonal work with no track record of address or credit history, and those in financial difficulty looking for a fresh start account.

Following the migration of most of its customer base from its previous provider, Contis, Suits Me has completed its integration with PPS’ platform to enable a range of services. By utilising PPS’ technology and licences for issuing cards and e-money, Suits Me is now able to offer services including Debit BIN, Mastercard Settlement, Banking Service, BACs In, CHAPs In, Direct Debit, Direct Debit Indemnity Claim, and PayPoint cash load.