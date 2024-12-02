UK's Juro raises USD 23 mln in Series B

The investment round takes Juro’s total funds raised to USD 31.5 million. Eight Roads, the global venture capital fund led the round. Juro is now used in 85+ countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal.

Juro is an all-in-one contract automation platform helping legal counsel and their teams to manage contracts in a single web browser. By providing a single unified workspace, Juro allows clients to avoid a patchwork of online and offline tools and processes, expediting critical business processes.

Juro will use the new investment to expand into the US and Europe, further develop the platform’s customer experience and power the company’s executive recruitment drive as it ramps up its go-to market strategy.