Ukraine rolls out UnionPay cards at PrivatBank ATMs and POS terminals

As reported in the bank, since December 3, 2019, UnionPay cardholders will be able to pay them at hotels, restaurants and shops of Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Dnipro, and other cities. UnionPay cards can also be used to withdraw cash at PrivatBank ATMs across the country.

Serving UnionPay International payment cards at ATMs and payment terminals is the first stage of PrivatBank's cooperation with UnionPay. In the future, the bank and UnionPay plan to develop joint innovative payment products that will help modernise the Ukrainian payment industry, according to the official press release.

In partnership with more than 2,000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has extended its card acceptance to 178 countries and regions globally with issuance in 58 countries and regions.