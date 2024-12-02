UK peer-to-peer lender MarketInvoice raises GBP 6 mln in funding round

The UK startup has raised GBP 6 million (USD 10 million) from Nordic venture capital company Northzone, which also backed Spotify, and the family office of Paul Forster, the co-founder of job search engine Indeed.com.

MarketInvoices online platform applies the peer-to-peer lending model to invoice financing, a form of business lending where companies can borrow money against unpaid invoices. Its effectively a way for businesses to get hold of money theyre due in the future today, although at a discount.

But MarketInvoice plans to open up the platform to retail investors — ordinary people — in 2016, using the money raised to help with a marketing push.

MarketInvoice also wants to expand to new markets in Europe in H2 2016.