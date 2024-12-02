UK Payment Systems Regulator releases policy statement on Confirmation of Payee Requirements

In January 2020, the regulator proposed a consultation paper based on the proposed changes to Specific Direction 10 (which requires payment service providers to implement the Confirmation of Payee). Confirmation of Payee is a system which ensures that certain identifiers such as name, sort code, and account number of a payee are verified against the records of a payment services provider before a payment is made.

PSPs, consumer groups, industry associations, and payments consultancies, provided their feedback, enabling PSR to decide to implement three changes to Specific Direction 10: