UK P2P lending reaches GBP 2.2 billion in 2015 - shows P2PFA

The numbers have doubled since 2014, currently reaching 4.4 GBP 4.4 billion in total,. In the final quarter of 2015, P2PFA members provided just under GBP 650 million in new lending.

Moreover, the figures show a growth in users of peer-to-peer lending. In 2015, the number of lenders increased by more than a fifth (22 %) to just over 128.000, while borrowers have almost doubled (96 %) to 273.000.

According to P2PFA, peer-to-peer lending continues to grow and have a strong impact across all markets, which demonstrates that more lenders and borrowers believe that the industry is a real alternative to traditional lenders.