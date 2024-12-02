UK lags behind in employee business expenses, research shows

UK falls behind European businesses in expenses, as 32% of UK employees are expected to pay for business purchases with their own money vs just 7% in Germany and 10% in Spain, for example. The results are based on a YouGov survey of 3000 business professionals across Europe - including 1024 in the UK - that reveal how legacy expense processes are impacting employees’ working lives.

Just 22% of UK businesses trust employees with a company credit card, while only 18% currently have digitised expense management processes. Youngest employees are hit the hardest, with 14% of 18–24-year-olds saying that outdated expenses processes have led to them changing jobs.

Key findings, in short, from the survey include: