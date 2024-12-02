UK: High rates for online shopping, banking with stigma still attached to cards - report

Still, according to the research conducted by Ukash, a global online cash payment provider, there is a risk coming from a section of society that is excluded simply because they don’t have credit or debit cards.

Miranda McLean, marketing director at Ukash, says that 81% of shoppers who have been refused credit feel there is a negative stigma attached to it. A shocking 27% of online shoppers who have been refused credit reported feeling like outcasts from society.

Findings also reveal a lot of misinformation, with a third (33%) of online shoppers being unaware that you can buy goods online without a bank account or credit card, while 53% complained about a lack of payment alternatives from online retailers.