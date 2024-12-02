UK fintech Yobota selects Credit Kudos for credit risk checking services

The companies state that the addition of the fintech to Yobota’s platform is expected to provide the latter’s clients with new decisioning models and product opportunities.

Credit Kudos states that it will facilitate access to additional information than was previously available to them through traditional credit bureaus for the platform’s clients. This includes real-time income and expenditure, as well as an indication of someone’s future liquidity. The information inflow aims to increase the chances for clients to get approved for credit.

UK-based fintech Yobota provides a cloud-based operating platform for financial services. It aims to allow its clients to create and run financial products faster than other core banking providers.