UK fintech SumUp to waive fees on mobile payments

The move will allow businesses to process payments virtually by sharing a link through WhatsApp, SMS, or an email through their devices.

It will help small businesses impacted by the pandemic to manage and sustain their operations to keep the business open.

Apart from the fee waivers, the fintech is also introducing invoicing services for its existing clients, which is available from 21 March and free of cost until 30 April.

The invoicing service is expected to help vendors send and maintain electronic invoices of the company. The free invoicing feature will be available in select European countries.