UK Challenger ikigai teams up with regtech platform TruNarrative

TruNarrative supports businesses to detect fraud and identify risk using a single API. Their technology is used for fraud detection and compliance across the globe in a range of industries including, banking, lending, online gambling, ecommerce, and payment services. ikigai combines wealth management and banking in a single app. ikigai users can set up a budget and automatically invest at the end of the month based on their spending.

The partnership follows a competitive tender process and will give ikigai full access to the TruNarrative platform and its functionalities, in customer onboarding, identity verification, account monitoring, payment screening, transactional risk, and ongoing risk monitoring of customers.