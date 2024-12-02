UK: Basware signs AP automation, e-invoicing deal with hospitality retail provider

The services are powered by Alusta, Baswares cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing services. Basware is also providing a reporting solution, Basware Analytics, for enhancing accounts payable data visibility and a mobile solution for processing e-invoices. The services are set to be implemented in the UK. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 700,000 over three years.

In recent news, Basware has renewed the agreement to provide its e-invoicing services to a telecommunications operator in Belgium.

