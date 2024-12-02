UK-based Railsbank becomes part of SAP.iO

SAP.iO is part of SAP, an enterprise application software, and was established to grow a generation of revolutionary software businesses in the SAP ecosystem. Throughout the SAP.iO Fund and Foundries, visionary startups are supported to leverage SAP’s data, APIs, and technologies to build products, find customers, and change industries. The SAP.iO Foundry Singapore Fall 2020 acceleration programme focuses on COVID-19 recovery, fintech, and spend management. It is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The six selected business-to-business startups chosen to be part of the programme will help SAP’s customers extend the value of their investments in SAP Concur solutions for travel and expense management. The selected startups will have access to curated mentorship from SAP executives, exposure to SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers.