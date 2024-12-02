UK-based P2P lender ArchOver launches open banking

AccountScore offers insights and analytics on bank transaction data. It will provide tools that allows ArchOver to access the bank account data of current and prospective borrowers. The technology will also allow in-depth profiling, predictive behavioural insights, and the ability to set core monitoring red flags.

This follows ArchOver’s partnership with Rocking Horse, which provides research and development tax credit loans to UK SMEs, according to p2pfinancenews.co.uk.