UK-based large businesses observe long road to recovery, Deloitte survey

Another 33% predicted a recovery in the first half of 2021 and 10% said business had already bounced back. The survey chimed with other gauges of business sentiment, such as the Bank of England’s Decision Makers’ Panel, which show companies expect a lasting hit from the virus outbreak.

Deloitte said companies were resolutely downbeat about the outlook for jobs, investment, and adding risk to their balance sheet, although less so than in its previous quarterly survey. The economy could shrink by more than 14% in 2020 if there is lasting damage from the coronavirus.