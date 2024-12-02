UK-based fintech R8 rebrands as Mode

R8 previously operated several ventures including the Mode app - a digital banking app that enables users to manage their GBP, EUR, and Bitcoin from a single platform, as well as payments and marketing provider, JGOO. The group-wide rebrand will create a common identity, unifying corporate brands for all of the companies in the group, according to the official press release.

According to R8’s staff, the rebrand signals the evolution of the Group, which will deliver financial services tailored to a new post-COVID norm where the transition to online and mobile interactions is accelerating.