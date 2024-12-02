UK-based fintech Paymentology expands Middle East digital banking offering

In the UAE, with more than 17 out of 20 adults unbanked, the opportunities for a payment processor capable of bringing technology to existing and new digital banks to serve the region is sizeable. Paymentology offers platform integrations that deliver fraud prevention systems, and transaction approvals.

With the additions to its Dubai-based current teams and the 24/7 contact centre in Pakistan, Paymentology is positioned for growth, particularly with Wirecard’s potential exit from the market, according to the official press release.