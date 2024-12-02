UK-based fintech ANNA secures USD 21 mln for SMB-focused app

ANNA will be using the funding to expand in Europe. The investment values ANNA at USD 110 million, and the founders keep control of 40% of the company in the deal. The fundraising started before COVID-19 gained track, but its effect on the economy has also had a direct impact on the businesses that ANNA targets as customers: some have seen serious reductions in commercial activity, and some have shuttered their businesses altogether.

ANNA provides a service for smaller enterprises that lets them run a business account to make and receive payments, along with software for invoicing, accounting and managing taxes that is run through a chat interface meant to assist and automate some of the functions (like invoice tracking). ANNA also offers additional services, such as connecting customers to a live accountant during tax season.