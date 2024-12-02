UK-based businesses benefit from government-backed loan schemes

London and the South East came out on top, with a collective 33% and 34% share in CBILS and BBLS loans respectively. London is home to 19% of the UK’s businesses and those based in the capital received a 17% of the total share of CBILS loans, which came to over GBP 2 billion in total. Businesses in the South East received a 16% share of CBILS loans, totalling more than GBP 1.5 billion, and equalling the region’s total share of businesses based there.

For BBLS-backed loans, London businesses received nearly GBP 7 billion collectively and South East-based businesses collected just shy of GBP 4.4 billion. Outside of London and the South East, the East of England received the most CBILS loans, receiving 11% in total, whereas the North West received the highest proportion BBLS, again an 11% share, according to AltFi.