UK-based Aslan secures USD 5 mln seed funding

The round was led by Notion Capital, a prominent European venture capital firm specialising in software and cloud technology, with participation from Redstone and an extensive lineup of angel investors. As part of the investment, Stephen Chandler, Managing Partner at Notion Capital, will join Aslan’s Board of Directors.

Aslan aims to upgrade employee financial wellbeing by offering a daily-use benefit that makes pay stretch further. Key features include:

Tax-efficient cashback on all spending through Aslan reward cards, including holiday expenses.

Flexible pay options allowing employees to decide when and how they are paid within employer-defined limits, fostering responsible financial control and monthly budgeting.

With employee compensation being the largest expense for UK businesses – totaling GBP 1 trillion annually – Aslan addresses the growing challenge of optimising pay amidst rising payroll costs. Fixed payroll cycles, coupled with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, have exacerbated personal debt in the UK. Currently, 30% of the population uses overdrafts monthly, while average household credit card debt exceeds GBP 2,500. By avoiding high-interest debt and earning cashback instead, Aslan users maximise their earnings and reduce financial strain, according to the official press release.

Since its April 2024 launch, Aslan has gained traction across various industries, from financial services to luxury goods, with high employee adoption. Notably, the average Aslan user earns GBP 50,000 annually, with many exceeding GBP 100,000, the company states.





What will Aslan do with the new funds?

The fresh funding will reportedly enable Aslan to:

Introduce new budgeting, financial education, and rewards features to deepen engagement.

Expand its team across product, engineering, and customer success to accelerate growth.

Redefine how employers approach workforce engagement and financial wellbeing.

The Founder and CEO of Aslan highlighted the significance of the funding round, emphasising that it reflects the company’s progress and ambition. He noted that the investment will help Aslan further its mission to transform how pay and rewards operate for both employees and employers. The Managing Partner at Notion Capital underscored Aslan’s approach to financial wellbeing. He stated that the platform’s flexible pay and reward solutions offer substantial benefits for both employers and their staff, expressing enthusiasm for supporting Aslan’s next stage of growth.

Aslan continues to seek to redefine financial wellbeing in the workplace, offering practical solutions to empower employees and support businesses, the official press release concludes.