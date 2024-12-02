UK bans Binance operations in the country

In a notice dated June 25 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK-based entity, ‘must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect’. It also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the wider Binance group.

Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions, and that the FCA's move would not impact services offered on its Binance.com website.