UK banks introduce mobile cheques service

Lloyds and Halifax introduced the feature in October, making it available to customers who use mobile banking.

With the new service, customers can pay in cheques by taking a photo of the cheque on their phone. The feature can be accessed through the Lloyds, Barclays or Halifax banking app, customers being required to log into their mobile app and search for the option to pay in cheques.

Barclays’ customers are required to email chequedepositpilot@barclays.com in order to have access to the full service. According to the bank, 175,000 customers who have signed up have used the banking app on their phone to successfully pay in cheques.

Moreover, customers will be able to have their cheques cleared within just one day, a process that previously took six working days.