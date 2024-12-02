UK Bank Tandem teams up wih Personetics to deliver AI-powered banking services

Powered by Personetics’ Cognitive Banking Brain, the UK challenger bank will provide customers with personalised insights and advice integrated into the bank’s everyday digital experience. These insights are designed to anticipate customer needs, simplify money management, and help customers reach their financial goals. Examples of personalised insights delivered by the Personetics solution include:

“I’ve got your back” insights, such as unusual spending activity and tips on how to avoid fees;

“Heads up” insights, such as a potential balance shortfall or upcoming uncovered bills;

“Get ahead” insights, such as opportunities for savings or investment.

A survey conducted by Red Bricks research on behalf of Personetics shows that nearly half (45%) of traditional UK bank customers could switch their current account to an alternative financial institution such as a challenger bank, retailer, or fintech company.