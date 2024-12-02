UK bank Barclays' online banking and website are down

On its service status page, Barclays has said its mobile app and Barclays.co.uk site are currently experiencing problems and that its teams are working to fix both. Independent outage monitor Downdetector has corroborated the information from Barclays’ service status page. According to the page customers will have issues accessing Online Banking, Telephone Banking, Pingit or the Barclays and Barclaycard apps.

The site has registered over 270 reports at one time from customers insisting their online and mobile banking isn’t working properly. It’s currently unclear what caused the Barclays outage, or when it will be fixed.