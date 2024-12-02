UK and European banks to meet in London for Open Banking and PSD2 discussion

Among the banks that have confirmed their attendance are UK banks Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and European banks BBVA, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and Santander.

The banks will meet in London on March 27th – 28th at the RBI EU conference. The aim of the conference is to share “insight into the distribution strategies and operating models being developed to meet the demands of regulation and customer expectations.”

Agenda sessions include:

Distribution Strategies: Discover how banks are developing ‘mobile first’ distribution strategies that prioritise customer service, commercial delivery and future proofing of the business

Open Banking & the API Economy: Hear from early adopters as they share open banking business models and discuss definitions of API’s and the opportunities for standardisation

Digital Transformation: Analyse examples of fully executed digital transformation campaigns and highlight common features which enabled their success

Artificial Intelligence: Investigate use cases for AI from back office solutions enabling efficiency and cost reductions to customer facing initiatives that allow personalisation and an improved CX

Innovation: Discuss innovation strategies from the P&L holder’s perspective including prioritisation, B2B Fintech partnerships and successfully delivering and integrating initiatives

Customer Experience: Learn how lean, agile and design led methodologies can help product teams co-create impactful POCs & prototypes quicker

The programme not only looks at the business case for change and the new models available to banks; but also at how to begin the process of adapting, modernising and digitalising businesses in a way that is commercially viable and felt by the customer.