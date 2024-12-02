Uganda unveils e-procurement strategy

According to the source, the World Bank would be funding the implementation of the strategy, which is expected to promote accountability and transparency in all public procurement departments, with about USD 5.8 million.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Matia Kasaija, State Minister for Planning in the ministry of Finance, has pointed out that the adoption of an e-procurement system was also with the intention of empowering entities to better manage public procurement and the disposal process.

Other benefits of the system, according to Mr. Kasaija, would include increased efficiency in procurement and service delivery, creation of confidence in the procurement system and, eventually, value for money. This is also a big win for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as Uganda’s private sector depends heavily on government contracts for survival.

With the e-procurement system, public entities will be able to run all public procurement processes online and bidders will have a quick access to all relevant information in the public domain.