Udyog releases e-way bill app

With the introduction of the e-way bill on February 1, 2018, Adaequare (parent company of Udyog Software), GST (GST Suvidha Provider) and a proven GST application service provider is all set to help organisations automate e-way bill process and has released e-way bill application.

The company offers an in-built tax automation capability which validates documents prior to submitting to the portal thereby avoiding duplication and unnecessary re-work.

Udyog Software also offers a web based e-invoicing system where one can generate e-way bills and also e-invoices that can be circulated to the consignees and transporters in just a click. This application has custom workflows for transporters and logistic providers where all invoicing/e-way bill related scenarios are fully supported.

Udyogs e-way bill solution will help organizations run operations smoothly and companies now do not have to file multiple documents for GST reporting. The invoices, company submit to GSTN portal to generate e-way bill can be used to file GSTR1. However, since e-way bill process involves multiple steps and warrants multiple check points, the most efficient way is to automate the process.