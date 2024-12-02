UBS settles first repo transactions via DLR





This transaction was conducted in conjunction with a global Asian bank whose identity was not disclosed in the Broadridge announcement. For the fintech provider, the transaction marks the start of the next phase of the rollout of its DLR platform. Broadridge's DLR platform enables market participants to arrange, execute and settle repo trades.













It offers flexible settlement cycles tailored to the needs of counterparties. The global spread of the platform in sell-side and buy-side companies promotes a network effect, which offers the opportunity to conduct different types of transactions. UBS's transaction in Distributed Ledger Repo gives Broadridge, a core player in the global repo market, a good reason to offer a more efficient way to manage intraday liquidity.

DLR could simplify repo

According to a UBS Group representative, the intraday repo is an advantageous tool for UBS. The intraday repo aids in managing UBS’ liquidity use and gives the bank financing capacities flexibility, while at the same time reducing operational risk. The representative commented on the transaction, noting that its completion builds on the foundations that UBS is creating as an early adopter of the Broadridge platform.



