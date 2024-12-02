UBS brings branch automation to Switzerland with solution from Diebold

Collaboratively developed in Diebolds Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Center of Innovation, UBS and Diebold are enabling cashless banking transactions at more than 400 tailored self-service units throughout UBS 300-branch network in Switzerland.

By providing an enhanced omnichannel user experience across UBS network, the new units enable consumers to execute transactions such as bill payments or get an overview of assets.

Diebold is a global provider of self-service technology, security systems and related services. Diebolds solutions allow UBS to upgrade the units to include self-service security and mobile technologies.