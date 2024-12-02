UBS has deployed Azure solutions across five divisions, thus optimising operational efficiency and data insights.











Optimising data platform with AI-driven services

UBS aims to build a platform that improves compliance and efficiency while helping Client Advisors access data and insights faster. Using the data it accumulated, the bank leveraged Microsoft Azure’s capabilities to offer AI-powered insights and make data-driven decisions available.

This approach enables UBS to develop contextual interactions that improve its service offerings, leveraging Azure’s customisation capabilities.

This move introduces two AI assistants, collectively known as UBS Red. Developed using Azure AI Search and Azure OpenAI Service, these AI-powered tools provide support to Client Advisors during customer interactions. UBS Red offers multi-language capabilities, improving efficiency in addressing client needs.

Azure AI Search was implemented to apply search services, supporting retrieval strategies and acquiring insights from unstructured data using language model reasoning. This made it possible to find information based on conceptual similarity across various data types, allowing UBS to extract more value from its data resources.

The adoption of Azure OpenAI Service helped in the company’s transformation, with its provisioned throughput units (PTUs) ensuring consistent performance for AI processing. This capability provides a simple user experience with UBS Red, potentially driving adoption.

To manage its information, UBS created a queryable database, where it digitalised approximately 60,000 investment advice and product documents. This database was built on Azure and is now accessible to UBS’s employees.

The suite of Azure services has facilitated data delivery for generative AI initiatives, helping UBS establish an internal AI Hub for exploring new use cases. This move is supported by optimised security, management, and operational features, ensuring the bank maintains its commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance.

UBS’s priority is to move into AI transformation. This involves implementing a data mesh, moving to the Azure cloud, establishing new AI risk governance, and creating AI factories for quicker, more agile solution delivery.