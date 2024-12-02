UBS acquires Wealthfront in USD 1.4 bln deal





The acquisition of Wealthfront, which has more than 470,000 clients in the US and caters to well-off millennial and Gen Z investors, is set to close in the second half of 2022.

Wealthfront will become a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS and will operate as a business within UBS Global Wealth Management Americas. Joining up with UBS will let Wealthfront offer clients additional services and research.

UBS had said in October 2021 it wanted to build a digitally scalable advice model for affluent clients in the Americas who have up to USD 2 million to invest.

The companies said UBS Investment Bank is acting as financial adviser to UBS and Sullivan & Cromwell is legal counsel. Qatalyst Partners is Wealthfront's financial adviser and Fenwick & West is acting as legal counsel.