UBP is one of the largest private banks in Switzerland and one of the best-capitalised institutions in its sector. Based in Geneva and present in over 20 locations worldwide, the Bank specialises in wealth management for private and institutional clients.











Streamlining wealth management processes

By joining the Wecan Group network and the Blockchain Association for Finance, UBP will enable independent wealth managers collaborating with the bank to facilitate periodic reviews, secure exchanges, and streamline the onboarding process for new clients.

In a comment, officials from UBP said they have been involved with Wecan Comply since its inception and are happy to now join the Wecan Group network to offer independent wealth managers an innovative technological solution.

In a reply, representatives from Wecan Group said UBP is a historic partner of Wecan, and they are happy to initiate a long-term collaboration with a rapidly expanding bank. UBP can now offer all External Asset Managers the ability to store and share their data securely and at no cost, whether for regular publications or future onboardings.

With its expertise, the Wecan Group network continues to grow, both in Switzerland and internationally, with the deployment of new standards such as KYC, KY-Trustee, and KYC Crypto.





What does Wecan Group do?

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, Wecan is a technology company with a mission to enable financial and non-financial institutions to optimise their data management processes securely. The company’s flagship product, Wecan Comply, is a critical compliance data orchestration platform. From onboarding to periodic review and audit, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardised data exchange protocol.

Wecan has established itself as a market standard in data tokenization for financial compliance. Wealth management houses, banks, financial intermediaries, trusts, regulated exchanges, and companies trust its software and technological solutions to store, request, share, and manage all types of data, such as KYB and KYC, with a comprehensive data storage and exchange infrastructure.